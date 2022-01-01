Pancakes in
Hudson
/
Hudson
/
Pancakes
Hudson restaurants that serve pancakes
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Suzie's Diner
76 Lowell Rd, Hudson
Avg 4.8
(373 reviews)
Two Pancakes
$6.00
Two buttermilk pancakes
More about Suzie's Diner
