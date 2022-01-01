Reuben in Hudson
Hudson restaurants that serve reuben
More about North Side Grille
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North Side Grille
323 Derry Rd, Hudson
|Reuben
|$14.00
Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, rye
More about Suzie's Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Suzie's Diner
76 Lowell Rd, Hudson
|Reuben Omelet
|$12.00
Grilled pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese
|Reuben
|$12.00
Sliced pastrami grilled and piled high on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing