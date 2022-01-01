Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve reuben

North Side Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Side Grille

323 Derry Rd, Hudson

Avg 4.5 (1625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$14.00
Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, rye
More about North Side Grille
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Suzie's Diner

76 Lowell Rd, Hudson

Avg 4.8 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben Omelet$12.00
Grilled pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese
Reuben$12.00
Sliced pastrami grilled and piled high on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing
More about Suzie's Diner

