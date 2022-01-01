Go
North Side Grille

Please support us with online ordering, takeout and delivery through these times. We are beyond grateful for your unending support. Small businesses need all the help they can get!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

323 Derry Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1625 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$16.00
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Panko fried chicken topped with cheese & marinara over linguine
Bronco Burger$14.00
Angus Beef topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, Thousand island on a brioche bun.
Chipotle Chicken Melt$12.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo on grilled sourdough.
Marinated Steak Tips$20.00
House marinated steak tips served with two sides
Whiskey River Burger$13.00
Angus Beef topped with American cheese, bacon, fried onion strings and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
Soft Pretzels$8.00
Fried pretzels bites served with cheese sauce
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.99
C.B.R. Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing in a white wrap.
Corned Beef Plate$13.00
Corned beef, carrots, cabbage & potatoes
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

323 Derry Rd

Hudson NH

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
