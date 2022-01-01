Hudson restaurants you'll love

Hudson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hudson

Hudson's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Middle Eastern
Must-try Hudson restaurants

Hudson's Restaurant & Catering image

GRILL

Hudson's Restaurant & Catering

80 N Main St, Hudson

Avg 4.3 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Pierogies$8.99
Six crispy buffalo chicken pierogies with house ranch.
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.49
Hudson Burger$14.99
More about Hudson's Restaurant & Catering
Zeppes Bistro of Hudson image

 

Zeppes Bistro of Hudson

5843 Darrow Rd, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Fries$3.49
Available as regular or cajun.
House Garden Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
Meaty Extravaganza
Starting at 13.99 Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
More about Zeppes Bistro of Hudson
Pad Thai Hudson image

 

Pad Thai Hudson

5657 Darrow Road, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai$13.95
Our signature dish of rice noodles stir-fried with egg, shrimp, and chicken, garnished with bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
General Tso$13.95
Your choice of protein deep-fried in a light batter, and tossed with strips of hot pepper and scallions in a rich sweet sauce.
Pork Potstickers (6)$6.00
Six pork-filled dumplings pan-fried to a crisp.
More about Pad Thai Hudson
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

44 Park Lane, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Plate$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
Flavor Savor Special $15.25
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel
Baba Gannouj
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fire-roasted eggplant puréed with tahini, fresh garlic, and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
The Brew Kettle image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brew Kettle

11 Atterbury Blvd, Hudson

Avg 4.3 (1055 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cajun Chicken Pasta$12.99
Mac and Cheese$2.99
Chicken Fingers$10.99
More about The Brew Kettle
The Fork And Knife image

 

The Fork And Knife

46 Ravenna Street #D-1, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Fork And Knife

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hudson

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Cobb Salad

Grilled Chicken

