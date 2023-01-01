Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve baklava

Hudson's Restaurant & Catering image

GRILL

Hudson's Restaurant & Catering

80 N Main St, Hudson

Avg 4.3 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$7.50
More about Hudson's Restaurant & Catering
Aladdin's Eatery - Hudson

44 Park Lane, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery - Hudson

