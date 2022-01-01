Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bread pudding in
Hudson
/
Hudson
/
Bread Pudding
Hudson restaurants that serve bread pudding
GRILL
Hudson's Restaurant & Catering
80 N Main St, Hudson
Avg 4.3
(755 reviews)
Bread Pudding Dessert
$9.00
More about Hudson's Restaurant & Catering
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brew Kettle
11 Atterbury Blvd, Hudson
Avg 4.3
(1055 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$5.99
More about The Brew Kettle
Browse other tasty dishes in Hudson
Spaghetti
Edamame
Coleslaw
Green Beans
Chicken Caesar Salad
Cookies
Chicken Wraps
Chocolate Cake
More near Hudson to explore
Kent
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Solon
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Northfield
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Stow
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Brecksville
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(839 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(492 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston