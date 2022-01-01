Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Hudson's Restaurant & Catering image

GRILL

Hudson's Restaurant & Catering

80 N Main St, Hudson

Avg 4.3 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Ultimate Chicken Sandwich$15.49
More about Hudson's Restaurant & Catering
Item pic

 

Zeppes Bistro Hudson

5843 Darrow Rd, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes & Provolone Cheese on A Buttered Brioche Roll.
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil mayo, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, brioche bun.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried chicken filet dipped in Nashville hot sauce topped with pickle served on a buttered & toasted Brioche roll.
More about Zeppes Bistro Hudson
The Brew Kettle image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brew Kettle

11 Atterbury Blvd, Hudson

Avg 4.3 (1055 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.99
Margherita Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.99
More about The Brew Kettle

