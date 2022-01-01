Chicken sandwiches in Hudson
Hudson's Restaurant & Catering
80 N Main St, Hudson
|French Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
|Ultimate Chicken Sandwich
|$15.49
More about Zeppes Bistro Hudson
Zeppes Bistro Hudson
5843 Darrow Rd, Hudson
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes & Provolone Cheese on A Buttered Brioche Roll.
|Chicken Caprese Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil mayo, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, brioche bun.
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried chicken filet dipped in Nashville hot sauce topped with pickle served on a buttered & toasted Brioche roll.