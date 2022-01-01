Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Hudson
/
Hudson
/
Chicken Soup
Hudson restaurants that serve chicken soup
Pad Thai Hudson
5657 Darrow Road, Hudson
No reviews yet
Cucumber Chicken Soup
$4.50
Coconut Chicken Soup
$4.50
Mildly spiced coconut sour soup with chicken, bamboo, and mushrooms.
More about Pad Thai Hudson
Aladdin's Eatery
44 Park Lane, Hudson
No reviews yet
Side of Soup Chicken
$0.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Browse other tasty dishes in Hudson
French Fries
Bruschetta
Cookies
Bread Pudding
Edamame
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Salmon
More near Hudson to explore
Kent
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Solon
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Northfield
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Stow
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Brecksville
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(839 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(492 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston