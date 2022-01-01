Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve chicken soup

Pad Thai Hudson image

 

Pad Thai Hudson

5657 Darrow Road, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Chicken Soup$4.50
Coconut Chicken Soup$4.50
Mildly spiced coconut sour soup with chicken, bamboo, and mushrooms.
More about Pad Thai Hudson
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

44 Park Lane, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Soup Chicken$0.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery

