Cobb salad in
Hudson
/
Hudson
/
Cobb Salad
Hudson restaurants that serve cobb salad
GRILL
Hudson's Restaurant & Catering
80 N Main St, Hudson
Avg 4.3
(755 reviews)
Cobb Salad
$13.49
More about Hudson's Restaurant & Catering
Zeppes Bistro of Hudson
5843 Darrow Rd, Hudson
No reviews yet
Cobb Salad
$10.99
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, Romaine lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.
More about Zeppes Bistro of Hudson
