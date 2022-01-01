Curry in Hudson
Hudson restaurants that serve curry
Pad Thai Hudson
5657 Darrow Road, Hudson
|Curry Lamb Shank
|$20.95
Lamb shank, potato, carrots, and onions, slow-cooked in a mild curry sauce.
|Red Curry
|$14.95
Bamboo, carrot, onion, and bell peppers, sauteed in a semi-spicy coconut curry sauce.
|Avocado Curry
|$14.95
Green bean, red pepper, onion, and avocado sauteed in a semi-spicy curry sauce with ground peanuts.
Aladdin's Eatery
44 Park Lane, Hudson
|Chicken Curry Pitza
|$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing