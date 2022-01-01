Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve curry

Pad Thai Hudson image

 

Pad Thai Hudson

5657 Darrow Road, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Lamb Shank$20.95
Lamb shank, potato, carrots, and onions, slow-cooked in a mild curry sauce.
Red Curry$14.95
Bamboo, carrot, onion, and bell peppers, sauteed in a semi-spicy coconut curry sauce.
Avocado Curry$14.95
Green bean, red pepper, onion, and avocado sauteed in a semi-spicy curry sauce with ground peanuts.
More about Pad Thai Hudson
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

44 Park Lane, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Pitza$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery

