Garden salad in Hudson
Hudson restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Hudson's Restaurant & Catering
GRILL
Hudson's Restaurant & Catering
80 N Main St, Hudson
|Large Side Salad Garden Salad
|$12.99
More about Zeppes Bistro Hudson
Zeppes Bistro Hudson
5843 Darrow Rd, Hudson
|House Garden Salad
|$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
|Catering: House Garden Salad Tray
|$22.99
Hard-boiled egg, roma tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
|Lunch Special: 2 Zepperoni Rolls and Small House Garden Salad (Available From 11am - 2pm)
|$9.99