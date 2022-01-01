Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Toast

Hudson restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Hudson's Restaurant & Catering image

GRILL

Hudson's Restaurant & Catering

80 N Main St, Hudson

Avg 4.3 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
More about Hudson's Restaurant & Catering
Item pic

 

Zeppes Bistro Hudson

5843 Darrow Rd, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.
Catering: Grilled Chicken Salad Tray$34.99
Grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
More about Zeppes Bistro Hudson
The Brew Kettle image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brew Kettle

11 Atterbury Blvd, Hudson

Avg 4.3 (1055 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
More about The Brew Kettle

