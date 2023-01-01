Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Toast

Hudson restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Item pic

 

Zeppe's Italian Bistro & Pizzeria Hudson

5843 Darrow Rd, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$0.00
Thin crust, Aglio E Olio white sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella + provolone + shredded mozzarella cheeses.
Catering: Margherita Sheet Pizza$0.00
On our Zig Zag half sheet crust with chopped Garlic. Basil, Sliced Tomatoes, Zeppe's Shredded Cheese & Fresh Mozzarella On Aglio E Olio Sauce.
More about Zeppe's Italian Bistro & Pizzeria Hudson
Consumer pic

 

Flip Side - Hudson

49 Village Way, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Margherita Pizza$13.99
More about Flip Side - Hudson

