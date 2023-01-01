Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Hudson

Go
Hudson restaurants
Toast

Hudson restaurants that serve po boy

Hudson's Restaurant & Catering image

GRILL

Hudson's Restaurant & Catering

80 N Main St, Hudson

Avg 4.3 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po-Boy$14.99
More about Hudson's Restaurant & Catering
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Italian Bistro & Pizzeria Hudson

5843 Darrow Rd, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po'Boy$14.99
Breaded popcorn shrimp tossed in Cajun seasoning topped with coleslaw and sriracha drizzle, served on a toasted sub bun includes fries or tots
More about Zeppe's Italian Bistro & Pizzeria Hudson

Browse other tasty dishes in Hudson

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chili

Nachos

Salmon

Cake

Fish And Chips

Chicken Parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Map

More near Hudson to explore

Kent

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Solon

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (659 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston