Tuna rolls in Hudson
Hudson restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Pad Thai Hudson
5657 Darrow Road, Hudson
|Spicy Ahi Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Ahi tuna and cucumber with spicy mayo.
Aladdin's Eatery
44 Park Lane, Hudson
|Tuna Steak Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
|Tuna Shawarma Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing