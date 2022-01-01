Hudson Prime Steakhouse

Red Hat on the River

Nestled on the waterfront in Irvington, New York, Red Hat on the River is a French-American modern bistro that has been serving satisfied diners since 2003. There's hardly a seat in the house that does not offer a spectacular view of the beautiful Hudson river. Banquettes and a pewter bar accent the space while the walls of this 100-year old renovated factory building are adorned with WPA-era art evoking a feeling of a turn of the century Parisian bistro.

Evolving from a humble bistro on main street to a bustling 120-seat restaurant on the river, Red Hat's commitment to providing the very best experience for their guests has always remained the same. Our menu will always feature bistro classics such as Steak Frites, Rillettes, Moules Frites, and Salad Nicoise. We also enjoy offering fun and casual items such as Sandwiches and Tacos. As we move forward we are excited to offer more plant based items to round out the culinary experience at Red Hat on the River.

