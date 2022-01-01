Go
Hudson Shawarma

Popular Items

Falafel Pieces$4.99
Falafel Sandwich Combo$14.99
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$8.99
Chicken Shawarma Combo$16.99
Platter$18.00
Location

22 Main Street

Beacon NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
