Hudson restaurants you'll love

Go
Hudson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hudson

Hudson's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Hudson restaurants

Pedro’s del Este image

 

Pedro’s del Este

212 Walnut Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tlayuda$10.00
green chile chicken, red beans, pepperjack, cotija, pickled onions, radish
Sticky Wings$15.00
local honey, lime, herbs, toasted garlic, umami
Chimi Skirt Steak$13.00
roasted radish, cilantro chimichurri, cotija, pepitas, pickled onion
More about Pedro’s del Este
Agave 2 GoGo image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Agave 2 GoGo

606 Brakke Drive suite A, Hudson

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Memphis Slyders$9.00
Pork Carnitas / House BBQ Sauce / Slaw / House Made Pickles
Triple Cheese & Bacon$17.00
Cold Smoked Bacon / American / Swiss / White Cheddar Cheese
Street Tacos$16.00
Shredded Romaine Lettuce / Cheddar & Jack Cheeses / White Onion / Cilantro / Lime Wedges / Side of Laredo and Sour Cream
Choice: Pork Carnitas or Chicken Carnitas
More about Agave 2 GoGo
Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill

601 2nd St, Hudson

Avg 4.3 (1610 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 Traditional Wings$9.99
Ranch$0.49
Bowl of Wild Rice Soup$4.99
More about Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill
San Pedro Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

San Pedro Cafe

426 2nd St, Hudson

Avg 4.7 (979 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp St Croix$19.00
Black Tiger Shrimp, Serrano Peppers, Garlic, Key Lime Butter & Linguine Pasta Finished With Pico De Gallo & Asiago Cheese, Served With Wood Roasted Vegetalbes
Quesadilla$16.00
Choice Of Shrimp Or Jerk Chicken With Charred Cabbage, Mozzarella & Cheddar, Tropical Salsa & Red Onion With Avocado Salsa, Cilantro Crema & Red Chile Tomatillo Salsa
Chicken Nachos$15.00
Cheddar & Mozzarella, Pico De Gallo, Green Chiles, Avocado Salsa & Lemon Habanero Aioli
More about San Pedro Cafe
Barker’s Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Barker’s Bar & Grill

413 2nd St, Hudson

Avg 4.7 (776 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LG Mediterranean Salad$13.00
Bullseye Burger$14.00
Cheese Curds$10.00
More about Barker’s Bar & Grill
Paddy’s Pub and Boxty House image

 

Paddy’s Pub and Boxty House

709 Rodeo Dr, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Paddy’s Pub and Boxty House
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Nourish

523 Second St, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cafe Nourish

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hudson

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Mushroom Burgers

Street Tacos

Nachos

Map

More near Hudson to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (120 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston