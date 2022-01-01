Hudson restaurants you'll love
Hudson's top cuisines
Must-try Hudson restaurants
More about Pedro’s del Este
Pedro’s del Este
212 Walnut Street, Hudson
|Popular items
|Tlayuda
|$10.00
green chile chicken, red beans, pepperjack, cotija, pickled onions, radish
|Sticky Wings
|$15.00
local honey, lime, herbs, toasted garlic, umami
|Chimi Skirt Steak
|$13.00
roasted radish, cilantro chimichurri, cotija, pepitas, pickled onion
More about Agave 2 GoGo
TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Agave 2 GoGo
606 Brakke Drive suite A, Hudson
|Popular items
|Memphis Slyders
|$9.00
Pork Carnitas / House BBQ Sauce / Slaw / House Made Pickles
|Triple Cheese & Bacon
|$17.00
Cold Smoked Bacon / American / Swiss / White Cheddar Cheese
|Street Tacos
|$16.00
Shredded Romaine Lettuce / Cheddar & Jack Cheeses / White Onion / Cilantro / Lime Wedges / Side of Laredo and Sour Cream
Choice: Pork Carnitas or Chicken Carnitas
More about Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill
601 2nd St, Hudson
|Popular items
|8 Traditional Wings
|$9.99
|Ranch
|$0.49
|Bowl of Wild Rice Soup
|$4.99
More about San Pedro Cafe
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
San Pedro Cafe
426 2nd St, Hudson
|Popular items
|Shrimp St Croix
|$19.00
Black Tiger Shrimp, Serrano Peppers, Garlic, Key Lime Butter & Linguine Pasta Finished With Pico De Gallo & Asiago Cheese, Served With Wood Roasted Vegetalbes
|Quesadilla
|$16.00
Choice Of Shrimp Or Jerk Chicken With Charred Cabbage, Mozzarella & Cheddar, Tropical Salsa & Red Onion With Avocado Salsa, Cilantro Crema & Red Chile Tomatillo Salsa
|Chicken Nachos
|$15.00
Cheddar & Mozzarella, Pico De Gallo, Green Chiles, Avocado Salsa & Lemon Habanero Aioli
More about Barker’s Bar & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Barker’s Bar & Grill
413 2nd St, Hudson
|Popular items
|LG Mediterranean Salad
|$13.00
|Bullseye Burger
|$14.00
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
More about Cafe Nourish
Cafe Nourish
523 Second St, Hudson