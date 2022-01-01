Hudson bars & lounges you'll love

Pedro’s del Este image

 

Pedro’s del Este

212 Walnut Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tlayuda$10.00
green chile chicken, red beans, pepperjack, cotija, pickled onions, radish
Sticky Wings$15.00
local honey, lime, herbs, toasted garlic, umami
Chimi Skirt Steak$13.00
roasted radish, cilantro chimichurri, cotija, pepitas, pickled onion
More about Pedro’s del Este
Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill

601 2nd St, Hudson

Avg 4.3 (1610 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 Traditional Wings$9.99
Ranch$0.49
Bowl of Wild Rice Soup$4.99
More about Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill
San Pedro Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

San Pedro Cafe

426 2nd St, Hudson

Avg 4.7 (979 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp St Croix$19.00
Black Tiger Shrimp, Serrano Peppers, Garlic, Key Lime Butter & Linguine Pasta Finished With Pico De Gallo & Asiago Cheese, Served With Wood Roasted Vegetalbes
Quesadilla$16.00
Choice Of Shrimp Or Jerk Chicken With Charred Cabbage, Mozzarella & Cheddar, Tropical Salsa & Red Onion With Avocado Salsa, Cilantro Crema & Red Chile Tomatillo Salsa
Chicken Nachos$15.00
Cheddar & Mozzarella, Pico De Gallo, Green Chiles, Avocado Salsa & Lemon Habanero Aioli
More about San Pedro Cafe
Barker’s Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Barker’s Bar & Grill

413 2nd St, Hudson

Avg 4.7 (776 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LG Mediterranean Salad$13.00
Bullseye Burger$14.00
Cheese Curds$10.00
More about Barker’s Bar & Grill

