Buffalo chicken wraps in Hudson
Hudson restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Agave 2 GoGo
TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Agave 2 GoGo
606 Brakke Drive suite A, Hudson
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Chicken Breast / Local Hydro Greens / Banana Peppers / Buffalo Sauce / Pico de Gallo / Bleu Cheese Dressing
More about Milwaukee Burger Company - Hudson
Milwaukee Burger Company - Hudson
2420 Gateway Ct, Hudson
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce served over romaine and mixed greens with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, bleu cheese, sun flower seeds and bleu cheese dressing. Served with a choice of side.