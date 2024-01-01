Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Toast

Hudson restaurants that serve chicken salad

Main pic

 

Milwaukee Burger Company - Hudson

2420 Gateway Ct, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$13.99
Buttermilk fried chicken with romaine and mixed greens, roasted corn, shredded carrots, cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, diced eggs and roasted tomatoes served with ranch
Balsamic Bacon Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine and mixed greens with shredded carots, parmesan, thick cut bacon, candied almonds and a grilled chicken breast. Served with balsamic dressing
More about Milwaukee Burger Company - Hudson
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill - 601 2nd St

601 2nd St, Hudson

Avg 4.3 (1610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
St Croix Chicken Salad$15.99
Mixed greens, house coated coconut chicken breast, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced avocado, artichokes, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese and honey mustard dressing.
Spring Chicken Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, freshly grilled chicken breast, walnuts, halved purple grapes, bleu cheese crumbles, diced red onion and served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Crunchy Chicken Salad$14.99
Chopped chicken tenders, mixed greens, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions and rustic croutons.
More about Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill - 601 2nd St

