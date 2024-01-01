Chicken salad in Hudson
Hudson restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Milwaukee Burger Company - Hudson
Milwaukee Burger Company - Hudson
2420 Gateway Ct, Hudson
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Buttermilk fried chicken with romaine and mixed greens, roasted corn, shredded carrots, cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, diced eggs and roasted tomatoes served with ranch
|Balsamic Bacon Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine and mixed greens with shredded carots, parmesan, thick cut bacon, candied almonds and a grilled chicken breast. Served with balsamic dressing
More about Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill - 601 2nd St
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill - 601 2nd St
601 2nd St, Hudson
|St Croix Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Mixed greens, house coated coconut chicken breast, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced avocado, artichokes, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese and honey mustard dressing.
|Spring Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens, freshly grilled chicken breast, walnuts, halved purple grapes, bleu cheese crumbles, diced red onion and served with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Crunchy Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Chopped chicken tenders, mixed greens, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions and rustic croutons.