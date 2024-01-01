Chopped salad in Hudson
Hudson restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Pedro’s Pizza Lounge - 212 Walnut Street
Pedro’s Pizza Lounge - 212 Walnut Street
212 Walnut Street, Hudson
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$13.00
romaine, marinated tomatoes, olives, soppressata, pepperoncini, parmesan, mozzarella, Italian vinaigrette
More about Barker’s Bar & Grill - 413 2nd St
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Barker’s Bar & Grill - 413 2nd St
413 2nd St, Hudson
|Barker's Chop Salad- half
|$9.00
Mixed greens & romaine, Amish bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, toasted walnuts, roasted tomatoes, celery & your choice of dressing.
|Barker's Chop Salad- full
|$14.00
Mixed greens & romaine, Amish bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, toasted walnuts, roasted tomatoes, celery & your choice of dressing.