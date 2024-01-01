Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve chopped salad

Pedro’s Pizza Lounge - 212 Walnut Street

212 Walnut Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Chopped Salad$13.00
romaine, marinated tomatoes, olives, soppressata, pepperoncini, parmesan, mozzarella, Italian vinaigrette
More about Pedro’s Pizza Lounge - 212 Walnut Street
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Barker’s Bar & Grill - 413 2nd St

413 2nd St, Hudson

Avg 4.7 (776 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barker's Chop Salad- half$9.00
Mixed greens & romaine, Amish bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, toasted walnuts, roasted tomatoes, celery & your choice of dressing.
Barker's Chop Salad- full$14.00
Mixed greens & romaine, Amish bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, toasted walnuts, roasted tomatoes, celery & your choice of dressing.
More about Barker’s Bar & Grill - 413 2nd St

