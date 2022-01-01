Mac and cheese in Hudson
Hudson restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Agave 2 GoGo
Agave 2 GoGo
606 Brakke Drive suite A, Hudson
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
|Kids Mac-N-Cheese
|$6.00
More about Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill - 601 2nd St
Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill - 601 2nd St
601 2nd St, Hudson
|Loaded Mac-N-Cheese
|$13.99
Made from scratch cheese sauce tossed in cavatappi noodles then baked with bread crumb crust, diced tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese and chopped Applewood smoked bacon. Served with a grilled parmesan ciabatta toast point.
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$6.99