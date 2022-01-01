Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve quesadillas

Agave 2 GoGo image

 

Agave 2 GoGo

606 Brakke Drive suite A, Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
More about Agave 2 GoGo
Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill image

 

Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill - 601 2nd St

601 2nd St, Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled herb flour tortilla filled with blackened chicken, tomatoes, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill - 601 2nd St
Item pic

 

San Pedro Cafe

426 2nd St, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.00
Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar & Lemon Habanero Aioli In A Flour Tortilla With Sides Of Cilantro Crema, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Salsa & Cilantro
Quesadilla$16.00
Choice Of Shrimp Or Jerk Chicken With Charred Cabbage, Mozzarella & Cheddar, Tropical Salsa & Red Onion With Avocado Salsa, Cilantro Crema & Red Chile Tomatillo Salsa
More about San Pedro Cafe

