Quesadillas in Hudson
Hudson restaurants that serve quesadillas
Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill - 601 2nd St
601 2nd St, Hudson
|Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.99
Grilled herb flour tortilla filled with blackened chicken, tomatoes, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
San Pedro Cafe
426 2nd St, Hudson
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.00
Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar & Lemon Habanero Aioli In A Flour Tortilla With Sides Of Cilantro Crema, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Salsa & Cilantro
|Quesadilla
|$16.00
Choice Of Shrimp Or Jerk Chicken With Charred Cabbage, Mozzarella & Cheddar, Tropical Salsa & Red Onion With Avocado Salsa, Cilantro Crema & Red Chile Tomatillo Salsa