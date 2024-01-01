Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Milwaukee Burger Company - Hudson

2420 Gateway Ct, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Honey Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Three flour tortillas filled with hot honey breaded shrimp, shredded lettuce, minced onion, cilantro and lime.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Agave 2 GoGo

606 Brakke Drive suite A, Hudson

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Largo Shrimp Tacos$22.00
Mango Habanero Pan Roasted Shrimp/ Shredded Cabbage Blend/ Fresh Jalapeños/ Red Onion/ Cilantro/ Fresh Lime
Chipotle Bacon Shrimp Tacos$22.00
Pan Roasted Shrimp / Chipotle Bacon Salsa / Local Hydro Greens / Chipotle Aioli
