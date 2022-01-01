Go
Hudson Social

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

11 Station Plaza • $$

Avg 4.2 (940 reviews)

Popular Items

Baby Greens$13.00
chickpeas, olives, grape tomatoes, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette (v/vg/gf)
Social Fries$14.00
Choice of truffle parmesan or Loaded with 3-cheese blend, bacon, ranch
Pretzel Bites$12.00
served warm with sea salt & Bavarian Mustard
Kale Caesar$15.00
croutons, shaved parm, classic caesar dressing
Atlantic Salmon$29.00
Herb roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach, lemon (g/f)
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$16.00
applewood smoked bacon, toasted almonds, Crown maple syrup (gf)
coke$4.00
Social Burger$19.00
sharp cheddar, B&B pickles, social sauce, brioche. Served with french fries
Chicken Fingers & Fries$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11 Station Plaza

Dobbs Ferry NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

