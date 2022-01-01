Go
Hudson Table

Use this platform for add ons for our outdoor dining services including sangria carafes (just add wine), daily specials and more!

1403 Clinton St

Popular Items

Popular Items

Egg "Sammich"$6.50
sunny egg, avocado, plum tomato, greens, maple bacon
Cold Brew (16 oz)$3.00
1 Liter Pellegrino$5.00
Biscuit Sandwich$7.50
sunny egg, hT Breakfast Sausage, hot maple drizzle
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.95
toasted brioche, house pickles, spicy ranch (served with daily side)
Scone of the week (Blueberry)$4.00
made from scratch, freshly baked daily in house
Homemade Biscuit$2.75
Blanket$3.00
Stay Warm! Fleece Blanket. 47x63”
Grain Bowl$11.25
quinoa, farro, bulgar, chickpea, feta, fresh
seasonal vegetables and herbs,
feta, lemon vinaigrette
Coconut Chia Oat Pudding$4.75
overnight oats made with coconut milk, oatmeal, chia seeds and spices. served with fruit compote. (Gluten free, Vegan)
Location

Hoboken NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
