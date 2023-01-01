Chicken wraps in Hudsonville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hudsonville restaurants
Hudsonville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Hudsonville Grille

4676 32nd Ave STE F, Hudsonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bourbon BBQ Chicken Wrap$13.00
grilled or beer battered chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, haystack onions, bacon, shredded romaine, tomato and bourbon bbq sauce wrapped in flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
grilled or beer battered buffalo seasoned tenders, bleu cheese, shredded romaine, tomato and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Hudsonville Grille
Bosco's Pub

3380 Chicago Dr, Hudsonville

Avg 4.6 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caeser Wrap$13.99
Grilled or crispy all white meat chicken, romaine, house caesar, shaved parm
BLT Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled or crispy all white meat chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch
More about Bosco's Pub

