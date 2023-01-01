Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Hudsonville

Hudsonville restaurants
Hudsonville restaurants that serve tacos

Hudsonville Grille

4676 32nd Ave STE F, Hudsonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cauliflower Tacos$12.00
two soft shell tacos stuffed with deep fried cauliflower, cheddar cheese, tomato, coleslaw and ranch, served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa
More about Hudsonville Grille
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

DJ's Pizza Pub

3471 Kelly Street, Hudsonville

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
*Taco*
Seasoned Beef, Beans, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone.
* On Side Lettuce, Tomato, and Salsa & Sour Cream
10" $14.99
12" $18.49
14" $21.99
16" $24.49
18" $26.99
10" Chicago $16.99
14" Chicago $22.99
10" Cauliflower $16.99
More about DJ's Pizza Pub

