Huff Puff BBQ

246 S 11st

Popular Items

4 Pack of Homemade Chocolate Chunk Cookies$3.99
Vegan Coleslaw$4.95
Homemade Mixed Berry Pie$4.00
Texas Reuben$15.95
Texas style brisket grilled between 2 slices of marbled rye with sauerkraut and tangy Russian dressing, served with rustic fries!
Churro CupCake$5.00
Vegan Mac and Cheese$6.95
Brisket Sandwich$16.95
Our house smoked Texas style brisket topped with beer cheese an our sweet smokey BBQ sauce served with fries
Lexington Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.95
Pulled pork on a Sarcone's roll topped with coleslaw and our Lexington BBQ sauce, served with rustic fries!
Brown Butter Cake with strawberry compote$6.95
Brisket Fries$14.95
Texas brisket over fries
Location

246 S 11st

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
