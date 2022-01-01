Go
Hughie's Tavern & Grill

Hughie's is a family friendly restaurant/gastropub that specializes in Vietnamese cuisine, American dishes and craft brews!

1802 W 18th St

Popular Items

Shaking Beef Specialty$14.50
Wok cooked filet mignon cubes served with steamed or brown rice & Vietnamese kale salad.
Steamed Dumplings$9.00
Steamed pork dumplings topped with green onions & served with chili lime soy sauce.
Shaking Chicken Specialty$12.00
Wok cooked chicken cubes served with steamed or brown rice & Vietnamese kale salad.
Crispy Dumplings$9.00
Crispy pork dumplings served with chili lime soy sauce.
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$7.25
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
Vietnamese Eggrolls$8.00
Crispy pork & chicken eggrolls served with a side of our lettuce wrap and fish sauce.
Shaking Chicken Fried Rice$12.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Traditional Spring Rolls$5.00
Cold cut shrimp and pork with vermicelli, fresh lettuce, mint, served with peanut sauce.
Shaking Beef Fried Rice$14.50
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Grilled Pork Banh Mi$7.25
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
Location

1802 W 18th St

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
