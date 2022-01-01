Go
Toast

Hughie's Irish Pub

Come in and enjoy!

118 Stephen Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

118 Stephen Street

Lemont IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DIGS on CANAL

No reviews yet

Stop in for some delicious comfort food. Lunch served daily with traditional deli sandwiches, and other American fare options. Now serving dinner with a menu that includes short ribs over smashed potatoes, create your own Mac N Cheese, and Fish and Chips.

Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wooden Paddle

No reviews yet

Ridiculously awesome pizza.

Quarry Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston