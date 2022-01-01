Go
Toast

Hugo's Deli

Come In and Enjoy Our Award-Winning Sandwiches and Deli Fries Relax with Our Up-Beat Casual Atmosphere !

6233 N Linder Rd,Ste 140

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Med Fry 2/3 lb. (serves 2)$3.66
Turkey Bacon Avocado$9.29
Small Fry 1/3 lb. (serves 1)$1.83
French Dip$8.49
Slow Roasted Roast Beef on a Classic French Roll with Onion & Melted Swiss Cheese served with a side of Au Jus
Turkey Avocado$8.49
Italian$8.69
Capicola, Pepperoni, Dry Salami, Bologna, Provolone & Pepper Jack\t\t\t\t\t\t
made with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Vinegar & Italian Dressing
Turkey$7.99
Lrg Fry 1 lb. (serves 3)$5.49
Hugo Special$9.49
Hugo's #1 Signature sandwich! Pastrami, Corned beef, Ham, horseradish, dijon mustard, cheddar, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and onions. on your choice of bread!
Club$8.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Swiss Cheese with your choice of trimmings
See full menu

Location

6233 N Linder Rd,Ste 140

Meridian ID

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Flatbread! We focus on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas accompanied by a variety of fresh salads, from-scratch dressings, appetizers, craft cocktails, draft beers and wine with friendly neighborhood hospitality. Enjoy our patio and upbeat atmosphere 7 days a week!

Fanci Freez

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Matador

No reviews yet

Come to The Matador in NW Portland, OR for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

THB

No reviews yet

2110 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa, ID, 83651

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston