Hugo's Deli

Great family friendly atmosphere! Meridians Best! Sandwiches, Fries and amazing service!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

950 East Fairview • $

Avg 4.8 (136 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT$7.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
French Dip$7.99
Slow Roasted Roast Beef on a Classic White Roll with Onion, Horseradish & Melted Swiss Cheese served with a side of Au Jus
1\\4 Lb Fries$1.25
Assorted Chips$1.49
Italian$8.49
Mortadella, Capicola, Pepperoni, Dry Salami, Provolone & Pepper Jack\t\t\t\t\t\t
made with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Vinegar & Italian Dressing
Louie$8.99
Turkey, Roast Beef, Dry Salami, Pepperoni & Swiss made with Mayo, Honey Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato
1lb Fries$4.99
Turkey Bacon Avocado$8.99
Club$8.49
Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Swiss Cheese with your choice of trimmings
1/2lb Sour Cream and Cheddar Mac$2.99
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

950 East Fairview

Meridian ID

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
