Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

Our recipes come from a collection of taste memories that thread across the border into Mexico and back again, fusing ideas, ingredients and family history; recipes that were never fully written down before, but were passed from family member to family member, with each generation adding their own imprint.

3300 Glendale Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Choice of organic white, black or pinto beans with organic Spanish rice, mozzarella and onions & cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Ensenada Tofu Taco$3.69
Corn meal battered & fried tofu. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free.
Churros$3.69
Two vegan & gluten-free house-made churros. Crusty warm on the outside, melt-in-your-mouth inside. Sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
Al Pastor Taco$4.09
Diced pork marinated with Middle Eastern spices and grilled with onions. Soft or crispy shell, choice of salsa, onions & house-made cilantro.
Carne Asada Taco$4.09
Diced center-cut grilled steak lightly marinated with salt, pepper and fresh squeezed lime juice. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
3 Tacos (The Same)$9.99
Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of filling, choice of house-made salsa.
Nacho Grande$8.99
Choice of filling, choice of salsa on a bed of organic beans and tortilla chips, melted mozzarella cheese, topped with guacamole and cotija cheese.
Bowl$8.99
Choice of filling, choice of salsa, organic Spanish rice, organic beans, lettuce, onions and cilantro, cotija cheese and guacamole.
Burrito$8.99
Choice of filling & choice of salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla with onions & cilantro, organic Spanish rice & organic beans.
Chicken Taco$3.79
Hormone & antibiotic free chicken, lightly browned and chili-citrus marinated. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
Location

3300 Glendale Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

