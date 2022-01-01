Go
Toast

Hugo’s Tacos Studio City

Our recipes come from a collection of taste memories that thread across the border into Mexico and back again, fusing ideas, ingredients and family history; recipes that were never fully written down before, but were passed from family member to family member, with each generation adding their own imprint.

4749 Coldwater Canyon Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3 Tacos (The Same)$9.99
Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of filling, choice of house-made salsa.
Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Scrambled eggs, onions & cilantro, organic rice, organic beans, choice of salsa and mozzarella cheese in a flour tortilla.
Chips & Guac$4.79
Quesadilla$5.99
Choice of filling, choice of salsa with mozzarella cheese in a flour tortilla, garnished with a dollop of guacamole, shredded lettuce and Pico de gallo.
Ensenada Tofu Taco$3.69
Corn meal battered & fried tofu. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free.
Churros$4.06
Two vegan & gluten-free house-made churros. Crusty warm on the outside, melt-in-your-mouth inside. Sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
Chicken Taco$3.79
Hormone & antibiotic free chicken, lightly browned and chili-citrus marinated. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
Burrito$8.99
Choice of filling & choice of salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla with onions & cilantro, organic Spanish rice & organic beans.
Asada Taco$4.09
Diced center-cut grilled steak lightly marinated with salt, pepper and fresh squeezed lime juice. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
Bowl$8.99
Choice of filling, choice of salsa, organic Spanish rice, organic beans, lettuce, onions and cilantro, cotija cheese and guacamole.
See full menu

Location

4749 Coldwater Canyon Ave

Studio City CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hugo's

No reviews yet

Delicious stealthy healthy omni-, carni-, vegan & vegetarian cuisine. Sustainable/organic/flexitarian Los Angeles restaurants

The Fifth

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Rustic Spoon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rock N' Pies Pizza Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston