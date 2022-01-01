HuHot Mongolian Grill

Homegrown Tap & Dough

No reviews yet

Homegrown Tap & Dough - Arvada is a locally-owned neighborhood restaurant serving some of Colorado's best hand-made pizzas and house-made pastas, as well as gourmet burgers made with natural, never-frozen beef patties, high-quality produce, and a bun made fresh daily exclusively for the restaurant group. The 4,200-sq ft space features 52 draft beers, including a wide selection of rare craft beers, as well as some favorite domestics. The new restaurant also boasts 19 hi-def TVs, including one 90 inch TV, great for viewing sporting events, ski chair and gondola dining, a vintage arcade game room, perfect for all ages, and a spacious patio for enjoying the beautiful Colorado weather.

