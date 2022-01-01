Go
Toast

HuHot Mongolian Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ

7450 W 52nd Ave. • $$

Avg 4.1 (1200 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

7450 W 52nd Ave.

Arvada CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Arvada

No reviews yet

Looking for the best places to get pizza in Arvada? Once you arrive at Beau Jo’s Colorado-style pizza, you’ll immediately know you’ve come to the right place. Our Arvada pizza restaurant is a Denver-area favorite and the only spot in the city where you’ll find authentic Colorado-style pizza.

Flights Wine Cafe

No reviews yet

Wine, Beer, Spirits, great food!

Smokin Fins - Arvada

No reviews yet

Seafood | Sushi | Grill

Homegrown Tap & Dough

No reviews yet

Homegrown Tap & Dough - Arvada is a locally-owned neighborhood restaurant serving some of Colorado's best hand-made pizzas and house-made pastas, as well as gourmet burgers made with natural, never-frozen beef patties, high-quality produce, and a bun made fresh daily exclusively for the restaurant group. The 4,200-sq ft space features 52 draft beers, including a wide selection of rare craft beers, as well as some favorite domestics. The new restaurant also boasts 19 hi-def TVs, including one 90 inch TV, great for viewing sporting events, ski chair and gondola dining, a vintage arcade game room, perfect for all ages, and a spacious patio for enjoying the beautiful Colorado weather.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston