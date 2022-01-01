HuHot Mongolian Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
917 25th Ave
Location
917 25th Ave
Coralville IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Estela's Fresh Mex
Fresh Food - Made Quick - With LOVE
From our 6 signature salsa to our homemade tortillas and marinades, we prepare all of our FRESH flavors on site in our kitchen daily here at Estela's Fresh Mex. We serve Burritos, Tacos, Quesadillas, Nachos, and more! Find us near Coral Ridge Mall and The University of Iowa. Order online for carryout!
El Gustito Pupuseria y Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Iowa Athletic Club
Bring the whole team and enjoy made-from-scratch Tavern style pizza, crispy chicken wings, smash burgers, fresh salads and wraps, awesome craft cocktails, and, of course, The Coldest Beer in Town™ — guaranteed!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0418
Nothing Bundt Cakes