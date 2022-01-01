Go
Toast

HuHot Mongolian Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

4100 W University Ave

No reviews yet

Location

4100 W University Ave

West Des Moines IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mac Shack

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Monarca Gourmet Paletas

No reviews yet

The best Ice Cream experience, located in Clive Iowa. Come in and enjoy!

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!

Wasabi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston