HuHot Mongolian Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
610 Junction Rd
Location
610 Junction Rd
Madison WI
Nearby restaurants
BeneBlends
At BeneBlends, you’ll know exactly what goes into each of our unique and freshly blended bowls, smoothies, and juices. No hidden ingredients, no added sugars, and no artificial flavors - giving you a better blend, at BeneBlends.
ENO VINO
Eno Vino offers 200+ wines by the bottle & another 45 by the glass. From the beginning, Eno Vino was established as a place to share great wine, sensational, hand-crafted cocktails and fresh, inviting food. Whether you would like to entertain friends, enjoy an evening out with a loved one or unwind during happy hour ~ we invite you to enjoy an evening at Eno Vino!
Milio's
Come in and enjoy!
Forage Kitchen West Madison
Healthy fast casual restaurant, specializing in salads and grain bowls.