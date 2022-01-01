HuHot Mongolian Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
BBQ • NOODLES
3521 Brooks St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3521 Brooks St
Missoula MT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mustard Seed - South Gate Missoula
Come in and enjoy!
City Brew Coffee
Montana Born & Roasted
Sushi Palace - Missoula
Come in and enjoy!
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
Come in and enjoy!