Go
HuHot Mongolian Grill image
Asian Fusion

HuHot Mongolian Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

250 North Red Cliffs Drive

St. George, UT 84790

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

250 North Red Cliffs Drive, St. George UT 84790

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Red Fort Cuisine of India

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8137

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cheesecake Culture

No reviews yet

In an effort to serve our customers during Covid-19 we will be revising our menu and launching online ordering, curbside pick up, and delivery available during select times.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0345

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

HuHot Mongolian Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston