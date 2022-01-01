HuHot Mongolian Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
2035 N Rock Rd
Location
2035 N Rock Rd
Wichita KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0177
Nothing Bundt Cakes
First Mile Kitchen
First Mile Kitchen is food from here! Seasonal cooking from the live-fire hearth. Innovative cocktail, coffee and wine menu. Warmth from early to late.
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Heartland Grill
Come in and enjoy!