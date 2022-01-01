Huisache Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
303 W San Antonio St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
303 W San Antonio St
New Braunfels TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Downtown Social
Downtown Social, located in the heart of New Braunfels, boasts an atmosphere like no other. Our goal is to help you create memorable experiences with friends and family under one roof. Our venue is jam packed with all the entertainment you need for a great time. Whether it's remarkable food from our kitchen, our deliciously crafted cocktails, a variety of games and bowling, watching your favorite sports game on our tvs, or jamming and dancing to live music performances, we've got a little something for everyone.
SCORES SPORTS BAR & GRILL
COME IN AND ENJOY!
Pour Haus Patio Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Granzin Bar-B-Q
It's the sauce in the wood!