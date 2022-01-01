Go
Toast

Huisache Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

303 W San Antonio St • $$

Avg 5 (451 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheezy Burger$14.00
8 oz Akaushi, grass feed beef, cooked to order and topped with melted cheddar, mayo, deli mustard, dressed field greens, tomato and fried onion chips on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Lunch Special$12.95
Offered Monday -Friday 11-3
Call to check daily special
830-620-9001
also posted on Facebook & Instagram
Asian Salmon$13.00
Charbroiled marinated salmon, served with a Asian dipping sauce, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, and a salad of curry ginger dressed field greens with mango and almonds.
Bowl CT$6.00
Bowl of our house chicken tortilla soup
Artichoke Dip$11.00
Served with tortilla chips and housemade crostini.
SW Chicken Salad$12.00
Salad greens, fried onion chips, tomato, cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheeses, sliced avocado, crunchy lime jicama sticks and black bean salsa topped with sliced blackened chicken.
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Sliced turkey, bacon and jack cheese with avocado slices, zesty mayonnaise, spinach, tomato and onion on toasted sourdough bread.
Bowl SOD$6.00
A bowl of our soup of the day
Sampler$12.00
Our own Waldorf chicken salad, made with toasted pecans; a taster of Shrimp Louis salad, with sliced avocado; and a fresh spinach salad tossed in fat-free raspberry vinaigrette with mango, toasted almonds and dried cranberries. Served with slice of our house-made tea bread.
Rolls - each$0.30
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

303 W San Antonio St

New Braunfels TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Downtown Social

No reviews yet

Downtown Social, located in the heart of New Braunfels, boasts an atmosphere like no other. Our goal is to help you create memorable experiences with friends and family under one roof. Our venue is jam packed with all the entertainment you need for a great time. Whether it's remarkable food from our kitchen, our deliciously crafted cocktails, a variety of games and bowling, watching your favorite sports game on our tvs, or jamming and dancing to live music performances, we've got a little something for everyone.

SCORES SPORTS BAR & GRILL

No reviews yet

COME IN AND ENJOY!

Pour Haus Patio Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Granzin Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

It's the sauce in the wood!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston