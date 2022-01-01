Go
Toast

Hula Grill Kaanapali

Skip the line and order online!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2435 Kaanapali Parkway • $$

Avg 4.4 (17619 reviews)

Popular Items

Mango BBQ Ribs$18.00
Imu style Duroc pork ribs, mango bbq sauce, hula kimchee
Fish Tacos$23.00
Herb grilled fresh fish, lahaina made flour tortillas, cilantro jalapeno aioli, tortilla chips, chipotle salsa
Caesar Salad$12.00
Upcountry Maui grown romaine, focaccia croutons & parmesan. Option to add grilled chicken or fresh fish
Cheeseburger$18.50
1/2 lb. angus chuck & brisket blend, cheddar cheese, kiawe grilled maui onions, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, fries
Poke Tacos$21.00
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flakes, avocado, wasabi aioli
Fish & Chips$25.00
Beer battered, seasoned fries, macadamia nut coleslaw, lilikoi dipping sauce
Macadamia Nut Crusted Fresh Fish$48.00
Coconut sesame rice, maui gold pineapple beurre blanc
Localicious Salad$14.00
Maui grown waipoli farm greens, tomatoes, pohole fern, marinated hearts of palm, maui onion, lime ginger miso dressing
Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
Coconut Calamari$18.00
Spicy coconut crust, macadamia nut slaw, thai cocktail sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2435 Kaanapali Parkway

Lahaina HI

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Honolulu Coffee

No reviews yet

#brewedwithaloha

IVSI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Leilani's on The Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Longhi's Kaanapali

No reviews yet

Longhi's is a locally owned family restaurant that serves the freshest and finest ingredients from Hawaii and around the world. Pioneers in the farm to table movement, we have supported and inspired local farming and fishing since 1976. Come enjoy ocean front dinning and beautiful sunsets at Longhi's Kaanapali on the beach in The Marriott Maui Ocean Club.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston