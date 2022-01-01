Go
Hula Grill Waikiki

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2335 Kalakaua Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)

Popular Items

Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
Chef's Burger$21.00
Makaweli 100% grass fed ground beef, aged white cheddar, duroc bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce, fries.
Fresh OJ$5.00
Poke Tacos$21.00
Marinated raw ahi, avocado, maui onion, wasabi aioli
To begin room service order, add 1 to cart which will request your room number$5.00
Please enter your room number in the special instruction area below
Kids Cheeseburger$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese, choice of fries, fruit or rice
Localicious Salad$14.00
Waipoli farm greens, kahuku sea asparagus, sweet ewa onion, hearts of palm, waipoli farms tomatoes, miso lime vinaigrette
Baja Fish Tacos$23.00
Choice of cajun grilled or beer battered, north shore corn & avocado relish, chipotle aioli, chips & salsa
Honey Mac Nut Shrimp$17.50
Crispy battered, candied mac nuts, citrus marmalade glaze
Banana Pancakes$9.00
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2335 Kalakaua Avenue

Honolulu HI

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
