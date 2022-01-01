Go
Hula Girl Poke

From the shores of Hawaii to the heart of Texas, there are few things as filling or refreshing as a fresh poke bowl.

BBQ • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS

3015 Gulden Ln #105 • $$

Avg 4.1 (56 reviews)

Pork Tacos (3)$10.00
Pulled pork topped with an avocado slice, pico de gallo, and our house piripiri sauce. Tacos served with a side of house made Borracho Beans.
2 Meat Entrée$19.00
2 quarter pound meats, 2 sides, bread
3015 Gulden Ln #105

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
LB Wings

No reviews yet

Grab your wings or chicken tenders by the pound (one pound = six wings) and mix & match your dips for endless flavor collisions!

AvoEatery

No reviews yet

Where avocados reign supreme. Where every dish is made better with a fresh avocado twist. AvoEatery brought to you by Avocados From Mexico in partnership with Trinity Groves. Here, you can experience bold new avocado dishes, from chef-crafted mash ups to craveable American classics and cutting-edge Instagram stars. All with a tantalizing avo touch. From brunch to dinner, cocktails to cuisine, AvoEatery is here to fuel your avocado obsession.

V-Eats

No reviews yet

At V-Eats, we believe in the power of plants. Yes, plant-based foods are linked to health benefits like reducing the risk of heart disease & obesity, but in the right hands, they’re also delicious. From a deceptively simple vegan-friendly cheeseburger to delightfully creative apps, V-Eats is on a mission to bring the power of plants to you.

Beto and Son

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

