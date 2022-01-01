Go
THB image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

THB

Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM

review star

No reviews yet

380 E Neider Ave

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 9:15 pm

Location

380 E Neider Ave, Coeur d'Alene ID 83815

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Trails End Brewery

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Surf Shack Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar

No reviews yet

Wine and Vinyl Record Bar

The Garnet Café 4.0

No reviews yet

Classic and not-so-classic breakfast and lunch.

THB

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston