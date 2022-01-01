Go
THB image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

THB

Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM

review star

No reviews yet

109 Curtis Drive

Grants Pass, OR 97527

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 9:15 pm

Location

109 Curtis Drive, Grants Pass OR 97527

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Vine

No reviews yet

Ma Mosa's

No reviews yet

We serve up local, natural, organic, or non-GMO always! If our local farmers have it, we go there first, otherwise we source your food with as much detail and love as we give to prepare it. Ma Mosa’s is a from-scratch kitchen, providing the bounty from our valley with food you can feel good about eating.

Partake - Wine Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston