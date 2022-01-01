Cafes, Coffee & Tea
THB
Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM
No reviews yet
109 Curtis Drive
Grants Pass, OR 97527
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Location
109 Curtis Drive, Grants Pass OR 97527
Nearby restaurants
Ma Mosa's
We serve up local, natural, organic, or non-GMO always! If our local farmers have it, we go there first, otherwise we source your food with as much detail and love as we give to prepare it. Ma Mosa’s is a from-scratch kitchen, providing the bounty from our valley with food you can feel good about eating.
Partake - Wine Shop
Come in and enjoy!
THB
Come in and enjoy!