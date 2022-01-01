Go
THB image

THB

Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1914 Main Street

Philomath, OR 97370

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 9:15 pm

Location

1914 Main Street, Philomath OR 97370

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Block 15 Bottle Sale

No reviews yet

Bottle Sales site for large bottle releases

Block 15 Tap Room

No reviews yet

Serving up super fresh beers brewed both on-site and at our downtown pub, bomb sandwiches & snacks from our in-house bakery, and packaged beer to-go in a variety of forms. Enjoy stunning views of Mary's Peak in an environment that showcases our beer and the craftsmanship behind it.
All ages are welcome all hours that we’re open!

The Peacock Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Serving the Corvallis community since 1929

Sky High Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston